Bucs' Foster selected for the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Bryant Foster was selected by the Washington Redskins to participate in the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship this summer.

Foster enters his third season with the Buccaneers and first as the co-defensive coordinator having previously served as the CSU cornerbacks coach in both the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

This past season Charleston Southern finished fourth in the FCS standings allowing just 139.4 passing yards per game and eighth in turnover margin at +0.91. His mentorship helped with the creation of "F4", the Bucs' defensive back group that featured three All-Conference selections, including two-time All-American James Allen.

Foster is the third Buccaneer defensive backs coach to be selected to the Fellowship program joining former CSU assistant coaches Cory Peoples and Rod Wilson. The duo participated in the program with the Kansas City Chiefs' staff in the summer of 2015.

Established in 1987, the Fellowship program provides NFL coaching experience to a diverse group of coaches every year. The program, which was named after the man who conceived the idea -- late Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Bill Walsh -- exposes talented minority college coaches, high school coaches, and former players to the methods and philosophies of NFL coaching staffs. Walsh introduced the concept to the league in 1987 when he brought a group of minority coaches into his San Francisco 49ers' training camp.



The program has tutored more than 2,000 minority coaches through the years and has grown to the point that now every NFL team participates during offseason workout programs, minicamps and training camp.

Foster joined the Redskins staff on Sunday and will continue with the team through Friday.

The Buccaneers open the 2019 season and the Autry Denson coaching era on August 31 at Furman in Greenville, S.C. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.